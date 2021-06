Unbound: Worlds Apart, a magical Metroidvania from Romanian developer Alien Pixel, was finally given a release date during today’s IGN Expo livestream. This Kickstarter success has been in the works since 2018 and was originally planned to release last year. Just like many other titles currently in active development, however, it needed more time in the oven after the struggle that was 2020. Thankfully, the team at Alien Pixel was able to overcome the challenges of last year and bring their vision of a little mage named Soli to life.