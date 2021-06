Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition. Pre-order now for the bonus cosmetic pack, the Orbital Decay Bundle! Deluxe Edition includes the game, 3 cosmetic bundles, XP boosters, and more. BONUS: Own Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction to unlock the United Front cosmetic bundle in both games + unlock 18 Extraction operators in Siege. SUPPORTS CROSS-PLAY & CROSS-PROGRESSION ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS Rainbow Six® Extraction is a 1- to 3-player co-op tactical FPS. The elite operators of Rainbow Six are now united to face a common enemy: a lethal threat, the Archeans. Assemble your team and risk everything in tense incursions in the containment zone. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are your best weapons to take on this enemy.