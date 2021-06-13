Cancel
Dayton, OH

2 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
DAYTON — Medics have taken at least 2 people to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch says crews were called out to a reported injury crash on I-75 near the US-35 eastbound exit ramp around 4:17 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch tells us medics took at least two people to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

