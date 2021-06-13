2 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics have taken at least 2 people to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch says crews were called out to a reported injury crash on I-75 near the US-35 eastbound exit ramp around 4:17 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch tells us medics took at least two people to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

