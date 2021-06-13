Cancel
La Plata, MD

New Lab Director Named At UM Charles Regional Medical Center

By Press Release, UM Charles Regional Medical Center
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA, Md. – UM Charles Regional Medical Center today announced that Noel G. Janolino, MPH, MT, has been named the hospital’s new director of laboratory services. Janolino has over 20 years of experience in hospital laboratory work beginning as a lab technologist. He has steadily risen in his career managing different lab operations, and at UM Charles Regional in La Plata, he will lead a staff of 40 lab employees that keep accurate testing and documentation going 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the hospital’s patients.

