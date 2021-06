SkateBird – the upcoming skateboarding bird game, as you may have guessed – is coming this summer, and it’s got a new trailer to celebrate. If you’re a big Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, and like what you saw of OlliOlli World last night during the IGN Expo at IGN Summer of Gaming (where we also heard about Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Sifu), you’re definitely going to like SkateBird.