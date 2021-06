[Editor’s note: this piece was written and submitted just before Tottenham Hotspur abandoned their pursuit of Paulo Fonseca for the botched attempt at Gennaro Gattuso. We were going to scrap this piece, but I hate wasting contributor work. After consideration, Ryan and I both decided that we’d like to run this piece anyway, with some tweaks. Consider this an alternate history, perhaps. Or maybe a requiem for what might have been.]