It’s possible the Cavs could end up trading their pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cavs are not sold on the potential prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite the fact they have the worst record, again, for the third straight season, the Cavs may still find themselves picking closer to pick number 10, instead of pick number one. This might be a reason why the Cavs are thinking of trading their pick, or maybe it’s not a reason and they’re just thinking about trading it regardless. Either way, discussions are being had as to what to do with that pick.