‘Blindspotting’ premiere, ‘iCarly’ revival top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “Blindspotting” — Inspired by the acclaimed 2018 indie film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, this new dramedy follows Ashley (“Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose life in Oakland, California, is thrown into disarray when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their 6-year-old son, is jailed on a drug charge. The ordeal forces her to reluctantly move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and his intense half-sister (Jaylen Barron). Plenty of friction and comical dysfunction ensue over eight episodes. (9 p.m. ET Sunday, Starz).

Akron ‘Bachelorette’ suitor Michael Allio receives 2 roses from bachelorette Katie Thurston

AKRON, Ohio – Akron entrepreneur Michael Allio received two roses from bachelorette Katie Thurston on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Thurston presented Allio and 14 other bachelors with a rose during the rose ceremony, which took place at the beginning of the episode. Eighteen bachelors remain when factoring in last week’s rose recipients Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer and Thomas Jacobs. Bachelors Karl Smith, John Hershey, Garrett Schwartz and Kyle Howard did not receive a rose from Thurston and were sent home.
Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way Reimagined: The Tenth Anniversary’ tops this week’s new music releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lady Gaga celebrates a big anniversary while Goo Goo Dolls dig into the vaults and Frankie Valli gets jazzy in this week’s new music releases... Album of the Week: Much has happened during the 10 years since Lady Gaga’s sophomore album, “Born This Way,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She celebrates by straddling past and future with “Born This Way Reimagined: the Tenth Anniversary,” set for release Friday, June 25 on (Streamline/Interscope. She bolsters the original album’s 14 tracks with new versions of a half-dozen “Born” songs by Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, Orville Peck and others. The whole thing’s still on the right track, baby.