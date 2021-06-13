‘Blindspotting’ premiere, ‘iCarly’ revival top this week’s TV picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lady Gaga celebrates a big anniversary while Goo Goo Dolls dig into the vaults and Frankie Valli gets jazzy in this week’s new music releases... Album of the Week: Much has happened during the 10 years since Lady Gaga’s sophomore album, “Born This Way,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She celebrates by straddling past and future with “Born This Way Reimagined: the Tenth Anniversary,” set for release Friday, June 25 on (Streamline/Interscope. She bolsters the original album’s 14 tracks with new versions of a half-dozen “Born” songs by Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, Orville Peck and others. The whole thing’s still on the right track, baby.