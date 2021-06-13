Pick of the Day: 1958 Autobianchi Bianchina Transformable from Italy

The Transformers Shattered Glass Universe seems to be picking up all of its popularity lately with a new assortment of collectibles. A new Shattered Glass comic is set to debut this Fall, but I wouldn't be surprised if there was a new animated series or film covering the parallel story. In the world of Shattered Glass, Transformers roles are reversed, with the Decepticons as the heroes and the Autobot as the villains. One of these heroes is back as threezero and Hasbro reveals their newest DLX figure. Heading exclusively to Big Bad Toy Store, Transformers fans will be able to see the heroic version of Bumblebee in action with his companion Ravage. Standing 11.2 inches, Shattered Glass Soundwave features 80 pints of articulation, LED eyes, and a foldable Ravage. The BBTS Exclusive Soundwave is limited to only 300 pieces, so act fast as pre-orders are live here for $249.99.