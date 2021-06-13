Cancel
Buying Cars

Pick of the Day: 1958 Autobianchi Bianchina Transformable from Italy

By Bob Golfen
Posted by 
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could the Pick of the Day be the ultimate beach cruiser? The car in question is a rare and tiny 1958 Autobianchi Bianchina Transformable, whose name seems longer than its wheelbase. “Transformable” signifies the open-top version of the Bianchina, with a sliding fabric roof that pulls back from the windshield...

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts.

