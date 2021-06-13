Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Finland’s local elections a test for nation’s young leader

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s local elections Sunday are seen as a first test for its popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic and whose party is behind in the polls.

The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities, from the northern Lapland region to the autonomous territory of Aland Islands in the south, is viewed as a key indication of parties’ popularity ahead of the country’s 2023 parliamentary election.

Stakes are higher this time because the elections were postponed for two months due to COVID-19, and because of the tensions inside Marin’s center-left, five-party governing coalition.

The 35-year-old Marin, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million.

Despite her popularity, the Social Democratic Party, of which she became the leader of last year, has failed to attract young voters. Two opposition parties, the conservative National Coalition Party and the populist Finns Party, are in the lead in the polls.

In April, Marin’s Cabinet nearly collapsed because a senior coalition member — the Center Party — threatened to leave the government in a dispute over spending. Only persistent negotiations saved Marin’s Cabinet but political analysts said ideological differences are running deep between the Social Democrats and the centrists.

The main themes dominating the local election are the government’s planned social and health care reforms in the municipalities, taxation and the implications of Finland’s COVID-19 exit strategy.

Since the start of the pandemic, Finland has recorded just under 94,000 cases with 964 deaths, among the lowest figures in Europe. An improved situation means Marin’s government has been able to ease some restrictions and the country is reopening.

Marin, whose political career started in the southern industrial and university city of Tampere, said Friday she has received her first COVID-19 jab.

In Helsinki, the capital city of 630,000, the most acute question is who will be the next mayor. The conservatives are trying to stay in power — which they have held for decades — while the Greens are closing in, followed by Marin’s Social Democrats.

A poll commissioned by Finnish public broadcaster YLE predicted Thursday that, nationwide, the National Coalition Party would garner 19.6% of the votes, the Finns Party 18% and the Social Democrats 17%.

A third of eligible voters, or some 1.5 million people, have already voted in advance. Initial results are expected on Monday.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Ap#Social Democratic#Nordic#Cabinet#The Center Party#Conservatives#Greens#Finnish#Yle#The Finns Party#The Social Democrats 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
WorldVoice of America

After Big Election Victory, Armenia’s Leader Calls for Reconciliation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is calling for reconciliation after winning a snap election held in a bid to unite a nation deeply polarized in the wake of its defeat in a recent conflict with Azerbaijan. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Pablo Gonzalez in Yerevan and Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

No discernible progress in Swedish government crisis

Copenhagen — After the fall of the Swedish government, there are no signs yet whether Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will opt for resignation or new elections. These two options are on the table for the Social Democrat after a majority in the parliament in Stockholm expressed no confidence in him on Monday. Lofven now has one week to choose between these two options.
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Leader of Finland’s populists to quit in August

Jussi Halla-aho, the nationalist hardliner heading Finland’s populist Finns Party, will step down as leader in August, he announced at a press conference on Monday. The party has been an established force in Finnish politics for a decade, but with Halla-aho taking the helm in 2017 the Finns Party abandoned its more moderate eurosceptic agenda for a far-right, nationalist campaign.
PoliticsMetro International

Swedish PM Lofven ousted by parliament in no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament on Monday, leaving him to decide whether to call a snap election or resign to hand the speaker the job of finding a new government. Lofven, who was defeated after nearly seven years in...
Worlddnyuz.com

Swedish government on the brink after PM Löfven loses no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM — A clash over housing policy in Sweden led to a full-blown government crisis on Monday as a fragmented parliament withdrew its support for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. In a vote of no confidence, 181 lawmakers voted against Löfven, with 109 in favor and 51 abstentions. It...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Swedish govt toppled in no-confidence vote

Sweden's government was toppled on Monday after Stefan Lofven became the country's first prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote, meaning he can now either resign or trigger a snap election.  Lofven now has a week to either announce a snap election or resign, leaving it up to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen, to open negotiations with the parties to find a new prime minister.
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Swedish Prime Minister loses confidence vote, sparking uncertainty

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, making him the first Swedish leader ever to lose such a motion. The development creates new political uncertainty in the Scandinavian nation after the last election in 2018 created...
Electionsdnyuz.com

Poland’s opposition knocks out PiS in local election

WARSAW — Rzeszów is a city of only 180,000 on the southeastern edge of Poland, but opposition parties hope that Sunday’s landslide win by their candidate in a local election is a harbinger of a shift in national politics. The country’s ruling right-wing coalition is also seeing the result as...
Worldbalkaninsight.com

Basha Reelected Leader of Albania’s Democrats Despite Election Rout

Lulzim Basha comfortably won an internal party leadership contest on Sunday, despite having led the centre-right party into its third election defeat in April. Lulzim Basha, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, casts his ballot in Tirana, 25 April 2021. Photo:EPA-EFE/Malton Dibra. Less than two months after his party...
Worldnewagebd.net

Finland's opposition party retains stronghold in local elections

Finland's opposition conservative party retained its stronghold in the country's municipal elections on Sunday, in a vote that saw the far-right make large gains but falling short of pollsters' expectations. With over 99 percent of the votes counted, the centre-right National Coalition Party was the largest winner with 21.3 percent...
WorldTribTown.com

HELSINKI — Finland holds local elections Sunday in a first litmus test for popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic outbreak, and whose party is behind in polls across the country.

The 35-year-old Marin, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million. However, the result of Sunday’s municipal elections — the first for Marin as leader of...
Electionsdnyuz.com

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new leader, a politician known for his sharp rhetoric against migrants, Islam and COVID curbs. Kickl received 88.24% support during a special party conference. The result was well below party leader Heinz-Christian Strache’s 98.7% support in 2017 and...
Agriculturesteelerslounge.com

Barnaby Joyce Elected National Leader After Party Spill

In his first appearance as Deputy Prime Minister after overthrowing Michael McCormack, Mr Joyce was quizzed about comments from Australian Women in Agriculture founder Alana Johnson who said his return showed the Coalition was "obviously not listening" to women's concerns. Joyce, who will be sworn in as deputy prime minister...
SoccerPosted by
Times Leader

Hungary’s immunity cards allow packed stands, raise concerns

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Tens of thousands of soccer fans packed the Puskas Arena in Budapest last week to attend Euro 2020 matches. It was the first full-house international soccer event in Europe in more than a year — made possible largely by Hungary’s adoption of government-issued immunity cards. The...
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pre-candidacies, primaries, polls and controversial proposals: how are the campaigns moving towards the presidential elections in Chile?

A dozen candidates. An alliance of the left and another of the right that will define their standard bearer in primary elections. A single candidate. Two mayors, one from the left and one from the right, leading the polls. Intense, but virtual campaigns due to the pandemic. And electoral promises that are already sparking controversy.
BusinessShareCast

Grafton buys Finland's IKH for €199m

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton said it had bought Finland’s family-owned IKH for €199.3m in cash. IKH is one of Finland’s largest distributors of workwear and personal protective equipment, tools, spare parts and accessories, Grafton said on Tuesday. The deal, which will be earnings enhancing from completion, will...
Australianewburghgazette.com

Barnaby's back - Nationals oust McCormack as leader

Joyce said that he would be "guided" by his colleagues on the target. "Barnaby has always been a supporter of delivering improved transport and infrastructure outcomes", said NHVR chair Duncan Gay, in welcoming new Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister, and new Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Barnaby Joyce. The Nationals...