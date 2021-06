(Clarinda) An Airshow and Flight Breakfast will be held at the Clarinda Regional Airport on June 19th.

Cody Vanderholm says the flight breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the pancake man and Fly-in pilots eat for free. The Cowboy Church Service starts at 8:30 a.m. The Airshow begins at 10:00 a.m. with several acts…

Vanderholm said there will be a couple of raffles taking place during the event as well.