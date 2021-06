One of the biggest video game franchises in Japan is the Dragon Quest franchise. It's so popular there that there was a widely-circulated urban legend about a law enacted in Japan that barred any Dragon Quest game from being released on a weekday. The idea tracked so well that people actually believed it, although the truth is based on a trade agreement between Nintendo and Square Enix. In any case, the fact of the matter is that the franchise that is Dragon Quest, also known briefly as Dragon Warrior outside of Japan, is remarkably popular.