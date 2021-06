When renovating an old property, we always think the most important thing is not to lose the original feel of the house. Sure, the point is to update the space but it should never mean working against the original features of the home. Instead, it should be about bringing a homeowner's personal style to the space and blending it with what has stood there for centuries before. And that's exactly what was achieved with this now modern home, which had been both a farmhouse and a post office in its time.