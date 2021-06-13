Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Britain raps EU for treating N.Ireland as separate country - Raab

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticised the European Union on Sunday for treating Northern Ireland as if it was a separate country rather than part of the United Kingdom, and that approach was causing damage to the British province.

“Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country and that is wrong. It is a failure to understand the facts,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#British#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
Europethegirlsun.com

'Need a bit of respect here!' Furious Raab slams EU leaders over 'ignorant' NI comments

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab launched a scathing rant at European Union leaders following “ignorant” comments made by them about Northern Ireland. He said reports of leaders suggesting Northern Ireland is “not part of the UK” was “not only offensive” but causes “great concern”. He slammed the bloc leaders for daring to question the UK’s national make-up whilst the British would never question areas in Spain such “Catalonia” or “the Flemish part of Belgium” as he demanded “a bit of respect here!” before boiling over in rage at his counterparts.
Economydailymagazine.news

EU warns UK against 'unilateral action' on N.Ireland trade

The European Union on Wednesday threatened Britain with retaliatory action if it refuses to implement post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, after talks to solve the simmering row broke up without agreement. Visiting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said Brussels' patience with London was "wearing thin" over its failure to...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Chiefs to Press UK's Johnson to Adhere to N.Ireland Protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU institution leaders will tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit that Britain and the EU had both agreed the protocol governing Northern Ireland trade arrangements and that Britain must apply it and not make unilateral changes. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen...
Economyinvesting.com

UK keeping all options open if no N.Ireland deal with EU, says source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is keeping all options on the table in talks with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, including potentially further extending a grace period on checks on chilled meat moving from the mainland to the province, a senior UK source close to the talks said on Wednesday.
EuropeArkansas Online

N. Ireland at center of dispute for Britain, EU

FALMOUTH, England -- Britain on Sunday accused European Union leaders of holding the "offensive" view that Northern Ireland is not fully part of the United Kingdom, as Brexit cast a shadow over the Group of Seven summit. Britain and the EU are in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements that...
EuropeBBC

Dominic Raab: EU figures' attitude to Northern Ireland 'offensive'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab describes the attitude of various EU figures towards Northern Ireland, and its position as part of the UK, as "offensive" - adding the UK "wouldn't dream of" referring to Corsica or Catalonia in the same way. He was speaking after The Telegraph newspaper reported that France's...
Europebywire.news

UK and EU working to find N.Ireland solution, Johnson's spokesman says

CARBIS BAY, England - Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. He said tensions around the province may well come up in the bilateral talks that the...
Politicsteletrader.com

Raab accuses EU of 'lopsided approach' to NI Protocol

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused on Sunday the European Union of having a "very lopsided approach" to the issue of border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland following Brexit. He added the issue with the Northern Irish Protocol is that the EU is not adhering to the agreement between the two sides and called for "respect" from the bloc.
Europe95.5 FM WIFC

Not much progress: Britain keeps all options open in EU N.Ireland row

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is keeping all options on the table as a response in a dispute with the European Union over part of their Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday, adding that talks were not making much progress. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Britain Urges EU to Expedite Financial Services Talks

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's finance ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from many of the markets...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Britain and EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels | Editor’s Decide – NEWPAPER24

A mixture of file footage created in London on June 15, 2017 reveals Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (left) arriving for a gathering with executives from the monetary companies at The Shard on December 5, 2016 in London and The President of the European Fee Jean-Claude Juncker (proper) talking with European fee member accountable for Brexit negotiations with Britain, Michel Barnier on the European Parliament in Strasbourg, jap France, on April 5, 2017.
BusinessLife Style Extra

EU leaders to threaten UK's Johnson with trade war over N.Ireland - The Times

Leaders will threaten British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with. a trade war over Northern Ireland, The Times reported on Friday,. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton) (Adds details)CARBIS BAY, England, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will threaten British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a trade war...