Houston’s Cheating Problem—And Ours – Washington Free Beacon

Quite the offensive performance yesterday from the Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle as the two combined to hit five home runs on the day. For Mullins, this was his second straight two home run effort as he launched two bombs the day before. On the season he now has 13 home runs to go along with 12 stolen bases and a .323 batting average. He has a been a star fantasy play this season that went undrafted in nearly every league format. For Mountcastle, he entered the season with a lot of hype but got off to a slow start. That slow start is quickly coming to an end as he is now hitting .383 during the month of June with seven home runs following his three home run performance. On the season his average is up to .266 to go along with his 12 home runs and an OPS of .769. Hopefully you didn’t give up too early on the youngster.