Houston’s Cheating Problem—And Ours – Washington Free Beacon
Review: ‘Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing’. The baseball world has become obsessed with spotting cheating. Take for example this week’s focus on baseball’s best player Jacob deGrom, who has allowed fewer runs per game to start this season than any pitcher in history. This week’s flood of news stories about deGrom were not about his unprecedented dominance, but rather an allegation—made by an anonymous Twitter loser who goes by @DoyersDave—that deGrom has been doctoring balls with foreign substances to gain an advantage over hitters. DeGrom’s New York Mets teammates rushed to his defense with a strong denial backed by statistics showing funny business is highly unlikely. But deGrom’s name is inexcusably tarnished.americasnewshub.com