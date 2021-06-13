Cancel
Movit chief Simpson Birungi opens Academy to empower staff

By JAVIRA SSEBWAMI
pmldaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA — The Executive Chairman of Movit Products Ltd, Mr. Simpson Birungi together with the Movit top leadership officials launched an academy to provide a continuous learning environment for Movit Products Ltd staff at the company premises. The Movit Academy which was launched on June 05, 2021 is a structured...

www.pmldaily.com
#Kampala#Movit Products Ltd#The Movit Academy#Continuous Development#Ugandan
