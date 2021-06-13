Cancel
Warhammer 40K: Power Armor To The Max – Mk. IV Maximus Armor

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Loremasters we step back 9000 years to before the Horus Heresy with a detailed look at Mk. IV Maximus Armor. Come forth tech adepts. Power armor is fully sealed, isolating the wearer from the outside environment and protecting him from gas weapons and harsh atmospheres. It also commonly includes numerous auxiliary systems such as communicators and auto-senses. The backpack contains the main power plant, environmental system and additional stabilizers. Whilst power armor is most commonly associated with the Adeptus Astartes, the Sisters of Battle and many Inquisitors also use powered armor of one sort or another. Typically however these armors may not contain the same strength-enhancing properties or life-support functions of Space Marine power armor, nor do they provide the same amount of protection. All armor may further be augmented by various artifacts, relics and enhancements such as pauldrons and greaves.

