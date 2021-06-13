Warhammer 40K: Power Armor To The Max – Mk. IV Maximus Armor

There’s a new edition of Age of Sigmar on the way and it’s got some interesting rules. But who does it better – 40k or AoS? Let’s chat. New editions are exciting times when we get to re-learn the rules for a game we all like to play. It’s fun to go through the rules once again and see what’s changed and what’s the same – or in many cases, what’s better and what’s worse. It’s also an interesting thought experiment to take a look at the two rulesets of 40k and AoS and take similar things and compare them. And that is what we’re going to do today. We’ve got three rules picked out from both systems that are relatively close – but play a lot different.