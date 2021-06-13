Cancel
Movies

Thelwell Movie Sets To Bring Cartoon To Life

By Abby Dickinson
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thelwell movie sets to bring the cartoon to life, and the franchise are now on the hunt for the starring roles!. Norman Thelwell is best known for his hilarious cartoons of little girls on plump ponies. First featured in Punch Magazine in the 1960’s, the cartoon is now making its way to the silver screen.

everythinghorseuk.co.uk
Norman Thelwell
