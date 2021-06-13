Visit to Scottsdale Farms, Milton GA

A few weeks ago I met up with my long time friend, Maureen, and toured Scottsdale Farms in Milton, GA, a beautiful nursery and home decor destination. I had never been there before, but it sounded like a place I would love and it definitely was. Inside the store was a gorgeous display of furniture and home decor accessories, from lighting rugs, pillows and more. It was a treasure trove of pretty things. Outside, it’s a stocked nursery filled with lush flowering plants, shrubs, and trees, so there is something for everyone.