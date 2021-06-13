Chicago Cubs score 5 runs in the 2nd inning and cruise to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — their 4th straight win and 5th in 6 games
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant couldn’t get the Chicago Cubs to chase out of the zone. The Cubs patiently waited for Gant to attack them instead of nibbling around the plate during the second inning. In the process, they sent 11 batters to the plate and recorded five walks to spark a five-run inning en route to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field.herald-review.com