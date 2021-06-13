Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs score 5 runs in the 2nd inning and cruise to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — their 4th straight win and 5th in 6 games

By Meghan Montemurro Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant couldn’t get the Chicago Cubs to chase out of the zone. The Cubs patiently waited for Gant to attack them instead of nibbling around the plate during the second inning. In the process, they sent 11 batters to the plate and recorded five walks to spark a five-run inning en route to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field.

herald-review.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Tommy Hottovy
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
John Gant
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago Cubs#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Zach Davies’ ‘devastating’ changeup keeps the St. Louis Cardinals off balance as the Chicago Cubs complete a 3-game sweep

The Chicago Cubs capitalized on a fielding error with a two-run spurt in the third inning and went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-0 victory Sunday night at Wrigley Field. Zach Davies struck out a season-high six batters for his fourth win. The win extended the Cubs streak to five and kept them tied atop the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the ...
MLBourcommunitynow.com

LEADING OFF: Duvall crushing Cubs, Buxton back from injury

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Miami's Adam Duvall has been wrecking the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, hitting two homers in consecutive games.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Cubs Clover 7-2 that rolls up the Cardinals

Kyle Hendricks got off to a start six times in a row, beating the St. Louis Cardinals, which the Chicago Cubs visited on Saturday, 7-2. The Cubs have won their fifth win in the last six games and maintained their relationship with Milwaukee Brewers in the lead of the National League Central.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Cubs clobber reeling Cardinals 7-2

Kyle Hendricks won his sixth consecutive start as the Chicago Cubs defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Saturday. The Cubs won for the fifth time in their last six games to remain tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead. The reeling Cardinals have lost 10...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Cubs triumph over Cardinals 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Walkathon

Maybe some of you don’t read, or maybe you skim, the pitcher writeups I provide in each day’s game preview. I’m bringing this up today because I think I nailed this one regarding Cardinals starter John Gant:. ... walks have been his downfall. He’s walked 37 this year, 6.1 per...
MLBWTOP

Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs series full of more ugly for the St. Louis Cardinals

If there is anything worse for the St. Louis Cardinals than getting swept, it’s getting swept by the Chicago Cubs. The St. Louis Cardinals just looked already flat as they were swept over the weekend by the Chicago Cubs. There was a lot of ugly, but let’s do our best...
MLBTitusville Herald

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

A-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-walked for Helsley in the 6th. c-singled for Nance in the 7th. d-grounded out for Woodford in the 9th. E_Molina (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 2. 2B_Carlson (11), Pederson (5). 3B_Alcántara (3). HR_Pederson (8), off Oviedo; Rizzo (7), off Ponce de Leon; Contreras (11), off Woodford. RBIs_Carpenter (17), Arenado 3 (43), Carlson (27), Pederson 3 (25), Alcántara (3), Rizzo (27), Contreras (26). CS_Pederson (3).
MLBoddsshark.com

Chicago Eyes Fifth Straight Win on Sunday Hosting St. Louis

The Chicago Cubs are 5-1 in their last six games against the St. Louis Cardinals after beating the Cardinals at home on both Friday and Saturday. The Cubs can finish up their sweep over St. Louis with another win at home this Sunday night. Opening Odds Analysis. The Cubs opened...
MLBallfans.co

Celebrate the 4th of July with a new St. Louis Cardinals hat

Celebrate the Stars and Stripes this 4th of July with new official on-field St. Louis Cardinals gear from New Era. Check out the different styles below. MLB’s 4th of July 2021 hats look great. When the grills are fired up and you settle down to watch the game, make sure you’ve got the same gear that the St. Louis Cardinals are wearing on the diamond.
MLBsuperhits935.com

Cubs win their 5th straight game, 2-0 over the Cardinals

The Cubs extended their winning streak to five after sweeping the Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Chicago. Zach Davies tossed six-and-two-third scoreless innings for the win. Craig Kimbrel posted his 18th save. The Cubs' two runs came from an RBI single from Anthony Rizzo and a fielding error by Paul DeJong. The Cubs remain tied with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central standings.