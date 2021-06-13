How should words of Flynn, Greene be judged?
How close to publicly proposed criminal action must a person come before the threat of such action becomes a crime in itself?. Though this is not a new legal question, certain 21st-century events call for it to be revisited by the Supreme Court, urgency for the Court’s attention rising from statements by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and others whose rhetoric threatens individual lives and the stability of the nation.www.heraldnet.com