Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

How should words of Flynn, Greene be judged?

By Opinion Letters
HeraldNet
 9 days ago

How close to publicly proposed criminal action must a person come before the threat of such action becomes a crime in itself?. Though this is not a new legal question, certain 21st-century events call for it to be revisited by the Supreme Court, urgency for the Court’s attention rising from statements by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and others whose rhetoric threatens individual lives and the stability of the nation.

www.heraldnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Stevens, WA
Government
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
City
Lake Stevens, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#The Daily Herald#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.