New Zealand thrash England in second Test to win series – as it happened

All England angst aside, let us wrap up today by considering the rather more cheerful perspective of New Zealand. Anyone who has followed cricket for more than five minutes will know well the narrative of how remarkable it is that tiny New Zealand competes with and beats countries far bigger with far more resources. But that does keep coming up because... it’s true. India trending towards one and a half billion, New Zealand with four or five million, it’s remarkable that there will be such a well-matched contest. Whatever happens in the WTC final, these are two excellent teams.