Arnav Sood pushed hard to include others, even in a pandemic

Just three weeks into Arnav Sood’s student body class presidency at Henry M. Jackson High School, the pandemic shuttered in-person events and courses. “I think more than anything else he was just kind of — he was the right person at the right time for us,” ASB advisor and calculus teacher Jason Gadek said. “I mean everybody, everybody’s dealing with like so much from a mental health perspective, and he always was able to be centered and focused, and really just kind of able to support people and kind of encourage them.”