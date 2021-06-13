Is traveler’s annual insurance policy refundable?

With more people living longer and healthier than ever before, it is highly recommended that you have a clear financial plan for your retirement years. Worldwide there are 901 million people over the age of 60, and most of these people will live healthy lives. The odds, and the natural cycle of life, mean that you too will join this age group at some point and thus should be prepared. It is the underlying premise of all insurance and perhaps the most pressing pre-planning that many will need to do.