Is traveler’s annual insurance policy refundable?

United Airlines has loosened restrictions in its MileagePlus program, a move the carrier hopes will help stimulate business travel demand later in the year. Recent changes have included eliminating blackout dates for all members—previously, Premier members and qualified co-branded Chase cardholders had no blackout dates, but it has now been expanded program-wide—and cutting award prices on certain routes. One-way Economy fares on some routes to Europe, including Madrid, Lisbon and Reykjavik, have been cut to 22,500 miles, and some domestic routes are available for as little as 5,000 miles, according to the carrier. Additionally, it has increased premium cabin availability for upgrade rewards and discounted the co-pay for upgrade requests to Europe.