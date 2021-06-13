Vegan Crab & Cream Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms

(this post originally ran in Feb., 2018) The last couple days I've been becoming keenly aware of the reality that not too much time will be elapsing until the arrival of our precious little one. Along with that my mind is trying to size up what I can do to make things flow as smoothly as possible during the time that I will have to step back and have others do my house work. Menus, weekly cleaning, laundry, little ones to feed and care for... the list goes on. "Will we manage everything smoothly?" I ask myself once more. But then my mind goes to my calm steady husband who is what I need, his advice rings in my ear, "We will take one day at a time, trusting God for each step; He will provide as we trust in Him."