Despite it being months since the January 6th attack on the Capitol, the political disagreement in Congress over the need to form a commission to investigate the event continues to cause a divide between lawmakers. Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been an outspoken critic of “conspiracy theories” floated by colleagues in the GOP and recently challenged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “assert some influence” over the Republican party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins to discuss his recent critique of his own party, why he believes there is a need for a special commission to investigate the Capitol riot, why he is confident ahead of the primary challenges he’ll face, and Iran’s new hardline president and the consequences the U.S. will face from pulling out of Afghanistan.