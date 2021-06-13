Letter: An argument for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations

City officials and others have argued that this generation is not responsible for the horrific acts of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and thus reparations is not appropriate. That argument is more than a little disingenuous. Every generation of Tulsans since that date — including individuals and governmental and corporate entities — has benefited and profited from the willful destruction and taking of lives and property; the disenfranchisement of not only property rights but decades of economic growth and prosperity.