Respect New York City’s pedestrians

This year I will rise before dawn on the summer solstice and take a taxi from my home on the Upper West Side all the way to the northern tip of Manhattan. From there I will walk down the entire length of Broadway to South Ferry at the southern tip of the island. For the past 16 years I have ritualistically performed this trek, lasting roughly five hours, on the longest day of the year, and every year I enjoy it. But to be honest, it becomes a little less enjoyable with each passing year. New York City was once one of the great walking cities of the world. That is no longer the case.