Italian Sausage & Ricotta Stuffed Shells

"Two little words. So much joy. I sometimes think on toast might be the best two words in the world," writes Nigel Slater in his "Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter." Slater goes on to outline his ideas about what makes great toast - "a thick wodge of golden bread under a pool of melted cheese" and "naan as a soft cushion" - and, spoiler alert: "There are no rules really. The toast should be thick enough to support whatever we put on top of it and it should be hot and freshly made. Other than that, we are surely free to mix and match toasts and toppings at will."