Italian Sausage & Ricotta Stuffed Shells

When you think of breakfast sausage, you probably think of pork slabs served with fresh bacon and eggs in the farmlands of America's southern states. Or maybe you think of the British "bangers," which are unique for their use of rusk, which acts as a wheat-based filler in the traditional British sausage, according to MyRecipes. But like all recipes, experimenting can lead to tasty new discoveries and improvement upon the original inspiration. And when it comes to meat, turkey has become quite a popular substitute for traditional meats in recipes for breakfast sausage and beyond, given that it contains less saturated fat than beef and many comparable pork products.