Today is my birthday, and in true Summer Baby form, I’m taking the day off! 😉. In reality, I’ll be spending the day doing laundry and getting ready for our trip to New York. We’re moving my birthday up a few days to celebrate in the city, which is actually my idea of a dream birthday, so I’m thrilled! We have reservations at our favorite restaurant, and a plan to leisurely browse the MET in the afternoon… and, of course, a pop into our favorite coffee shop! I’m so excited to get back to the city and see all my favorite people–it’s been far too long!