Video Games

George R. R. Martin and FromSoftware's 'Elden Ring' Has Dropped a Surprise Gameplay Trailer

By Jeff Yeung
hypebeast.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAfter two long years of waiting, fans have finally received a surprise gameplay trailer for Elden Ring, a collaborative fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. Over the course of the three-minute clip, we see plenty of sword-fighting and magic-casting...

