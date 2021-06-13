New York’s new recipe for disaster: What makes this primary election year so risky

Begin with a pandemic that reshaped the city and kept the mayoral candidates from, you know, campaigning in person much (except for Andrew Yang, who hit the ground running when others were still responsibly distancing and then predictably had to quarantine twice, after a staffer got the virus and then again after he did) until the closing weeks of the race. Add the fact that the policing and police reform issues the candidates have focused on may not match up with the public health and budget challenges our 110th mayor will face if office workers don’t all eventually return or when a virus does.