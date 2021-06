DALLAS — Randy Gregory has had an up-and-down journey in the NFL and on the Dallas Cowboys. For the first time in his NFL career, the offseason has been smooth and straight; there are no suspensions hanging over his head. With no impending time bombs that could explode before Week 1 and cost him anywhere from four games to a whole season, the former 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska has been able to focus on the team and on football.