So, now that the expansion draft content has been done, we now have to get to the actual draft content and it is... Conventional wisdom states that this year’s crop was already earmarked into being a thinner-than-average draft than normal, and the Pandemic only strengthened that as numerous draft-eligible players disappeared into the aether searching for playing time, either as surprising stars for 2nd and 3rd tier european clubs, or heading south to the USHL to try and capitalize on an unevenly ran CHL season.