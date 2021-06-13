Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.www.com-unik.info