Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

By Trent Williams
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

