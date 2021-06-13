Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.