Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

By Cynthia Vaughn
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

