Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

By Trent Williams
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

