Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.