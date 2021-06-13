Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $388.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.