Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

By Trent Williams
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$884.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $884.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.20 million to $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$388.87 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $388.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Boston, MAslatersentinel.com

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 8.3%

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 8.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89. Separately,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.