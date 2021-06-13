Cancel
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

By Eileen French
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.com-unik.info
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,665 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, strong organic revenue growth prospect for 2021 is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 47,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,593% compared to the average volume of 1,274 put options. Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,549 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 115,710 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Down 0.3%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. 291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $642,000 […]
Stockstickerreport.com

Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $25.77 Million Investment in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,773,000. Hartford Core Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 16.33% of Hartford Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 256,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS): Traders Are Undervaluing These Stock’s:

The Financial stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $36 while performing a change of -0.5% Loss on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
StocksWKRB News

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
StocksWKRB News

$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the lowest is $68.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.