Matches to Make After UFC 263

UFC 263 was a great night for Mexican MMA and its first homegrown UFC champion, Brandon Moreno. After decades of courting its boxing-mad southern neighbor — and the Spanish-speaking U.S. fan base — with Mexican-American stars ranging from Tito Ortiz to Cain Velasquez to Henry Cejudo, the Ultimate Fighting Championship today is flush with contenders who actually hail from Mexico and the rest of Spanish-speaking Latin America. But that’s a narrative about the UFC and the sport in general: Saturday’s biggest story was the 27-year-old “Assassin Baby” who put on a shockingly dominant performance in his rematch with UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo on his way to a second-round submission win. It completes an unlikely character arc that began with Moreno as a “TUF” afterthought and onetime UFC washout, and leaves him now in need of a first challenger.