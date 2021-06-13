NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $859,631.64 in Stock
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.www.com-unik.info