BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Several other research firms also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.