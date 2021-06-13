Cancel
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

By Jared Coughlin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alector were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

