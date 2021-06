Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.