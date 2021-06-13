Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 203.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).