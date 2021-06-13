Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 203.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.com-unik.info
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Stock#Ready Capital Corporation#Bnp Paribas#Sec#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Ready Capital Co#Sec#Swiss National Bank#Rhumbline Advisers#Btig Research#Zacks Investment Research#Keefe Bruyette Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $106,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Several other large investors have also...
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketscom-unik.info

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Marketscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Several other institutional investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,927 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...