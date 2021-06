Italy will not have all the champions of France (Kylian Mbappé, N'Golo Kantè, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema) and will not have all the talent of Portugal (from Ruben Dias to Cristiano Ronaldo to Joao Felix, Renato Sanches, and Bernardo Silva) and to be honest there is not even a great striker as strong as Harry Kane (England can also count on Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount), but Roberto Mancini's Italy can still be one of the stronger teams of the next European Championships, which will begin on 11 June in Rome.