Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian Instagram subscriber with the handle andrey_koftun was somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. A hands on recorded by andrey_koftunshows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.

www.phonearena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticwatch E3#Russian#Ip68#Tic Watch E3#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's certainly hard to choose just one candidate for the title of best phone available in 2021 (so far) when Samsung alone has released about half a dozen great 5G-enabled devices over the last nine months or so, the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably rises above the pack when it comes to oversized Android handsets.
Technologyandroidpolice.com

TicWatch E3

Mobvoi has been in many ways responsible for keeping the Wear OS platform even vaguely relevant in recent years. Its TicWatches continue to represent the best of a bad bunch in terms of Google-powered smartwatches. The TicWatch Pro 3 was the first to launch with Qualcomm's improved Wear 4100 chipset, but now that's being followed up by a sleek new model, the TicWatch E3.
ElectronicsWareable

​Ticwatch E3 leaks ahead of 16 June launch

We reported on the rumor of a Ticwatch E3 smartwatch being in the works back in April, and now details have leaked days before launch. An Instagram video has shown off details of the device, which looks to be a pretty powerful addition to the Wear OS line-up. See a screenshot below.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 review: An instant buy with one enormous question

As only the second watch to run the Snapdragon 4100, the TicWatch E3 is one to watch. For fans of Google's wearable platform, Wear OS, we're in a bit of limbo right now — which is why putting together a TicWatch E3 review puts me in a bit of a pickle. While we know that Google and Samsung are partnering to rebuild Wear OS, we don't know if any existing Wear OS watches will get the update.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Ticwatch E3 is a new budget smartwatch built to help you beat stress

Mobvoi has launched a new affordable Wear OS smartwatch, the Ticwatch E3, with a raft of new tools for looking after your wellbeing, plus that of your family. Its predecessor, the Ticwatch E2 launched in 2019. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its low price and impressive battery life, but found its fitness data relatively shallow, and it looks as though that might not have changed. Instead of sharpening its focus on workouts, Mobvoi has chosen to follow the path carved by Fitbit and turn its hand to mental health.
NFLdroid-life.com

Mobvoi’s TicWatch E3 Runs Wear 4100 With a Cheaper Price

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Mobvoi has a new watch for us to add to our short list of those we’d consider buying today, the TicWatch E3. Packed with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and a more affordable price, this looks like it might be a nice little Wear OS setup.
ApparelComplex

Here’s How Your Custom Sneaker Can Win You $1,000 in GOAT Credits

For the third year running, sneaker marketplace GOAT is asking the users of its platform to get their creative juices flowing for a chance at winning credit with the latest #GOATDIY custom contest. To participate, contestants are asked to customize a pair of sneakers however they like. This includes adding...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

The Future Of Smartwatches Begins With Samsung On June 28

Samsung smartwatches are some of the best smartwatches available, and for MWC Samsung has something special planned. Specifically, Samsung is holding a live virtual event to showcase the future of its Galaxy smartwatches as part of MWC. Now Samsung doesn’t specifically state what it will reveal. Meaning it doesn’t mention...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals and sales

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals during this glorious sales event, we’ve got you more than covered. With Prime Day back to its usual slot of early summertime after a brief break in October 2020, this is a great time to buy a device that will encourage you to head outside a little more often now that the weather is more welcoming. Read on while we explain all the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch sales out there, as well as take a look at what you should consider before you buy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch. Whatever you need to know, we’ve got the insight so you know what to do during the Prime Day deals going on at the moment.
Electronicstechnave.com

Samsung will unveil WearOS-based Galaxy Watch 4 at MWC

During the last few months, rumours suggested that Samsung would be ditching Tizen OS for Wear OS. Google confirmed this at Google I/O 2021, revealing that Samsung and Fitbit had helped work on the OS. This updated Wear OS is going to be unveiled soon. Samsung has all but confirmed...
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Prime Day Smart Watch Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 For $350, Plus Deals From Fossil, Samsung, And Garmin

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived with the biggest sale of the summer, spanning all sorts of products. You can snag great deals on TVs, monitors, smartphones, games, and more thanks to Amazon's event, as well as on other useful devices, like smart watches. If you've been holding back on picking up a powerful wrist computer, good news: Both premium brands and budget-friendly watches are seeing solid markdowns already, with more likely to show up before the end of Prime Day on June 22.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

If you buy an Android phone on Prime Day, it needs to be this one

There's no reason to spend more when the upgrades are a bore. Since its launch late last year, the Galaxy S20 FE has been the phone to beat. While the Galaxy S21 may have been out for four months now, it's nigh impossible to argue with the incredible value you get with the Galaxy S20 FE. This Prime Day, if you're planning to buy any phone — on sale or not — it absolutely should be a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

This unbreakable Garmin fenix 6 Prime Day deal is unbeatable at $300 off

If you're looking to score a smartwatch that goes above and beyond basic tracking, there are endless best Prime Day Android smartwatch deals to choose from, including the premium Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire. While these Garmin smartwatches have been around for over a year, they continue to be the go-to choice for outdoor adventurers.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is half price for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 may be the latest smartwatch from the world's largest Android smartphone maker, but that doesn't make it any less eligible for great deals. When it launched last year, Samsung released a premium Titanium model that was its most expensive smartwatch, but now it's one of the best smartwatch deals you can find on Prime Day.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Snag these great Android smartwatch Prime Day deals before they're gone

If you've been waiting to purchase or upgrade your smartwatch but were waiting for a sale, well, have we got some amazing Prime Day smartwatch deals for you! Being an Android user means having open access to tons of devices like smartphones, tablets, and even wearables. So while the Apple Watch may be king over on iOS, we've got a ton of great options on our side of the fence as well.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

You absolutely can't miss Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The smartwatch industry continues to rise as they become increasingly powerful and useful companions to our smartphones. There are plenty of options out there — from the best Wear OS watches to even the best fitness bands, there's a form factor for everybody. That's what makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals because it somehow manages to do it all.
RetailAndroid Headlines

Don't Look Now, But These Fossil Smartwatches Are Super Cheap

Fossil has a ton of smartwatches available in its collection of devices, and for Prime Day there are a handful of options on sale. Compared to the regular prices, these are super inexpensive and they’re packed with some pretty cool features. All of the watches on sale are the Gen 5E model, but in varying styles. So there should be something for everyone no matter what your tastes are. Also worth noting is that all of the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches that are on sale are up to 45% off during today and tomorrow.
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Mozilla roasts the Amazon Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for being "super creepy"

Mozilla has been roasting products that sit at the “super creepy” end of its Privacy Not Included guide. The guide, which covers wearables, smart home products, and even dating apps, utilizes a “creep-o-meter” that ranks items from simply not creepy to the disturbingly super creepy. In a recent Instagram post, Mozilla warns shoppers about protecting their privacy on Prime Day and recommends avoiding a purchase of the Amazon Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.