Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away
A Russian Instagram subscriber with the handle andrey_koftun was somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. A hands on recorded by andrey_koftunshows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.www.phonearena.com