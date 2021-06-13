Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals during this glorious sales event, we’ve got you more than covered. With Prime Day back to its usual slot of early summertime after a brief break in October 2020, this is a great time to buy a device that will encourage you to head outside a little more often now that the weather is more welcoming. Read on while we explain all the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch sales out there, as well as take a look at what you should consider before you buy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch. Whatever you need to know, we’ve got the insight so you know what to do during the Prime Day deals going on at the moment.