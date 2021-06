One of our favorite Maine facts is that the coastline here is even longer than that of California! Makes sense when you consider just how many beautiful inlets that exist all the way up and down the coast. With all that coastline there are quite a few options for enjoying the water. But, what some visitors forget is that we have plenty of great waterways inland. Rivers, lakes, and ponds dot the landscape making it easy to get out on the water. If you can make it away from the coast, we recommend heading to Long Lake in Naples for a ride on a beautiful, old-fashioned paddle boat!