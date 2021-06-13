Random: Someone Has Already Got Mario Kart Up And Running In Game Builder Garage

Game Builder Garage is the kind of release that you think you want to review, but you probably don’t want to review. How do you review a game that’s about making games? I mean, there are of course the core elements you can talk about, such as the overall tools provided, the user interface, the limitations on objects or functions, those sorts of things. But can one truly pass judgement on such a piece of software before fully utilizing it to make their own “complete” game? And, if that is a requirement, it’s easy to forget just how hard building a game—especially from scratch—really is. I remember running into many of these concerns when reviewing RPG Maker Fes, but that was a toolset focused on one specific genre, which was more about putting all of the pieces together and crafting a storyline, and less about needing to know how things worked underneath the hood.