Downtown Bristol named one of best shopping destinations in SW Va.
Downtown Bristol has been named one of the best places to go shopping in Southwest Virginia, according to city officials. The city of Bristol, Virginia, and Believe in Bristol said Friday that Bristol has been voted by Virginia Living’s readers as one of the areas with the Best Downtown Shopping in the region. The Best of Virginia 2021 issue, which is being released this summer, is a guide to the best in dining, shopping and doing in the state.heraldcourier.com